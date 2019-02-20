CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Feb. 21
Camas Valley School District 21 Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531..
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Feb. 20
The Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle District Office Board Room, 401 First St., Riddle. 541-874-2226.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Feb. 20
City of Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Thursday, Feb. 21
City of Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Information: 541-957-4218.
