Public Meetings May 26, 2022

OAKLAND
Tuesday, May 31
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

WINSTON
Wednesday, June 1 
Winston-Dillard Water District Extra Budget Meeting — 5 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.

Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
