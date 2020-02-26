MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 3
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Saturday, Feb. 29
Oakland Advisory Library Board and Friends of the Oakland Library Joint Planning Meeting — 11:30 a.m., 637 Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Monday, March 2
Oakland City Council and Planning Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, March 3
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, March 2
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., Hucrest Elementary School Library, 1810 Northwest Kline St., Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Monday, March 2
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7-9 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, March 3
Douglas County Historic Resource Review Committee — 2:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Wednesday, March 4
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15-10 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
TENMILE
Monday, March 2
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile Rural Fire Department Station, 158 Reston Road. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, March 2
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Info: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.