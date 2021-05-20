CAMAS VALLEY

Thursday, May 20

Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held electronically. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131, ext. 4201 for meeting info and to submit public comment.

DRAIN

Monday, May 24

North Douglas School District Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Regular meeting followed by executive session. 541-836-2223.

Wednesday, May 26

North Douglas School District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.

OAKLAND

Monday, May 24

Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Tuesday, May 25

Oakland Parks Commission Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

ROSEBURG

Thursday, May 20

Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Community Conference Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.

Thursday, May 27

Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors and Budget Committee Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also held electronically, meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. 541-671-3691.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.