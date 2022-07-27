Public Meetings Jul 27, 2022 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKLANDTuesday, Aug. 2Oakland City Council Public Hearing — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.REEDSPORTMonday, Aug. 1Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting and Public Hearing — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.RIDDLEWednesday July 27Riddle School District Board of Directors Emergency Board Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131. ROSEBURGWednesday, July 27Douglas County Soil and Water Conservation District — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-391-1921.WINSTONMonday, Aug. 1Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.Agenda GuidelinesNotices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.Information: 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Troy Russell Phelps in custody for disappearance, murder of Kendra Hanks Defendants seek to dismiss medical negligence lawsuit filed by Phelps No bail for Phelps in murder, kidnapping case Family awaits answers in Kendra Hanks' disappearance Police ask for help in locating missing Winston teen TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings How Hot is too Hot? PEMCO Insurance Uncovers the ‘Perfect’ Summer Temperature Columbia Sportswear Company Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report Health Calendar Roseburg Senior Center converts to a cooling center
