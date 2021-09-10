CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Sept. 13
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Covered Playground, 197 Main Camas Road. The public is invited to attend. 541-445-2131.
DAYS CREEK
Friday, Sept. 10
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Special Work Session — 11 a.m., Days Creek Charter School Room No. 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
Monday, Sept. 13
Days Creek Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 6 p.m., DCRFD Fire Hall, 11450 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. Public is welcome. 541-825-3216.
ELKTON
Monday, Sept. 13
Elkton School District School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., held virtually. Meeting info available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200 or Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Port of Umpqua Work Session — 5:30 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday, Sept. 13
Riddle City Council — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. The meeting will be held in-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Sept. 13
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3nbqAIE. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
South-Central Early Learning Hub Regional Governance Council Meeting — 11 a.m., bit.ly/3A1EyQS. 541-850-1138.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Sept. 13
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 6:30 p.m., bit.ly/3nf4N2M. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., bit.ly/3nf4N2M. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Work Session — 7 p.m., Sutherlin High School, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Monday, Sept. 13
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Also available via teleconference at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. Public is welcome; masks required for in-person attendance. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
