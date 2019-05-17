CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, May 22
United Community Action Network Board of Directors — 5 p.m., The Gathering Place at Seven Feathers Casino Resort, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. 541-492-3502.
DRAIN
Monday, May 20
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GARDINER
Tuesday, May 21
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Gardiner Community Building, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. 541-271-3603.
OAKLAND
Monday, May 20
City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, May 21
Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, May 22
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 5 p.m. City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
RIDDLE
Tuesday, May 21
Riddle City Council Workshop — 6 p.m, City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, May 20
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Civil Service Commission of Douglas County District No. 2 — Noon, chief’s office, Fire Station 651, 1400 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Civil Service Commission of Winston Dillard District No. 5 — 12:10 p.m., chief’s office, Fire Station 651, 1400 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Tuesday, May 21
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7051.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, May 22
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Thursday, May 23
Douglas ESD Budget Meeting — 7 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-4753.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, May 21
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m, Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, May 20
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, May 20
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-673-5503.
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, May 21
Winston Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
