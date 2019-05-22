CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, May 22
United Community Action Network Board of Directors — 5 p.m., The Gathering Place at Seven Feathers Casino Resort, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. 541-492-3502.
DAYS CREEK
Thursday, May 23
Douglas County School District #15 District Board and Days Creek Charter School Charter Board — 6 p.m., joint work and training session, Days Creek Charter School, room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, May 23
City of Elkton Special Meeting of City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
Tuesday, May 28
Elkton School District #34 Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 22
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 5 p.m. City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, May 29
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, May 28
City of Reesport Planning Commission — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, May 22
Roseburg Public School Board — 6 p.m., Jo Lane Middle School Media Center, 2153 NE Vine St., Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, May 23
Roseburg Public Works Commission Special Meeting — 3:30 p.m., City Hall third floor conference room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Douglas ESD Budget Meeting — 7 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-4753.
Monday, May 27
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Wednesday, May 29
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, May 28
Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, May 23
Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 3 p.m., Salmon Harbor Marina Office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings.
Information: 541-957-4218.
