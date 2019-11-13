CANYONVILLE

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Student Success Act Town Hall — 6 p.m., Canyonville School, 124 N Main St.

ELKTON

Thursday, Nov. 14

Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.

KELLOGG

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-7911.

OAKLAND

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Roseburg Public School Board Work Session — 5 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.

SUTHERLIN

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.

TRI CITY

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Student Success Act Town Hall — 6 p.m., Tri City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane.

Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Board — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway. 541-863-5276.

WINCHESTER BAY

Thursday, Nov. 14

Douglas County Coastal Museum Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, 1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay. 541-957-7007.

Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 2 p.m., Salmon Harbor Marina Office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407, ext. 304.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.