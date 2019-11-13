CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Student Success Act Town Hall — 6 p.m., Canyonville School, 124 N Main St.
ELKTON
Thursday, Nov. 14
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-7911.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Roseburg Public School Board Work Session — 5 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Student Success Act Town Hall — 6 p.m., Tri City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane.
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Board — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway. 541-863-5276.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, Nov. 14
Douglas County Coastal Museum Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, 1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay. 541-957-7007.
Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 2 p.m., Salmon Harbor Marina Office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407, ext. 304.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
