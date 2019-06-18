CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, June 20
Camas Valley School District 21 Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
GARDINER
Tuesday, June 18
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Gardiner Community Building, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. 541-271-3603.
GLIDE
Wednesday, June 19
Glide School District — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 301 Glide Loop Drive, 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 18
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant Street. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, June 18
Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, June 19
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, June 19
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Monday, June 24
City of Reedsport Planning Department Public Hearing — 4 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, June 19
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle District Office Board Room. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, June 18
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors And Budget Hearing — 5:30 p.m., 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, June 19
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Thursday, June 20
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-7001.
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s administrative conference room, 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Monday, June 24
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, June 25
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Multipurpose Room 2, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
WINSTON
Tuesday, June 18
Winston-Dillard Water District Budget Hearing — 5:30 p.m., Winston Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. Regular Board of Commissioners meeting to follow. 541-679-8467.
Thursday, June 20
City of Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.