DAYS CREEK
Monday, Jan. 27
North Douglas School District No. 22 — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Executive session to follow. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Jan. 27
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Jan. 27
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Jan. 27
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7-9 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Douglas County Traffic Safety Commission — 7 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 304, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4481.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Work Session, Board Meeting and Executive Session — 5 p.m., Sunnyslope Elementary School Library, 2230 SW Cannon Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jan. 27
Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Jan. 29
City of Winston Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
