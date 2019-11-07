CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Nov. 11
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
CANYONVILLE
Thursday, Nov. 14
Student Success Act Town Hall — 6 p.m., Canyonville School, 124 N Main St.
ELKTON
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Elkton School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
GREEN
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Regular meeting. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Student Success Act Town Hall Session — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elementary, 651 NE Division St.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Nov. 11
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Roseburg Public Schools Student Services Committee — 11 a.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse basement level room 7/8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4219.
Thursday, Nov. 14
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Nov. 12
City of Sutherlin Regular and Workshop Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Student Success Act Town Hall — 6 p.m., Tri City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane.
WINCHESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session —3:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.