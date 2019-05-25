ELKTON
Tuesday, May 28
Elkton School District #34 Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 29
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, May 28
City of Reedsport Planning Commission Site Visit — 5:30 p.m., 885 Bellevue Drive, Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
City of Reesport Planning Commission — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, May 27
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Tuesday, May 28
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (LPSCC) Behavioral Health Subcommittee — Noon, Justice Building Courtroom 402, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Wednesday, May 29
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Thursday, May 30
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (LPSCC) Temporary Justice Reinvestment (JRI) Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Winston City Council and Green Sanitary District Board of Directors Joint Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Green Sanitary District, 3879 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6739.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, May 28
Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
