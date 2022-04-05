CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, April 11
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. Budget meeting followed by regular board meeting. 541-671-3656.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, April 6
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting – 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, April 11
Elkton School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda and Zoom meeting info available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Regular board meeting to follow. Attendees may choose to wear a face covering. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 5
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, April 5
Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, April 11
City of Reedsport Budget Committee — 6:20 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 6
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting — 8:15 a.m., held electronically. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Email public comments to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Monday, April 11
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3Jgtcww. 541-671-3691.
Tuesday, April 12
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. veterans@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-4219.
TILLER
Tuesday, April 5
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3834.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
