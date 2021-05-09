CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, May 10
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m. 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
Camas Valley Fire Department Adoption of the Budget Special Board Meeting — 6 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, May 10
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Also available virtually at meet.google.comlwyx-ggtW-dny. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, May 10
Elkton School District Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLENDALE
Monday, May 10
Glendale City Council — 6 p.m., Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St. 541-832-2106.
GREEN
Monday, May 10
Green Sanitary District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 12
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, May 10
Port of Umpqua Executive Session — 1 p.m., Port Business Center, 1877 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Wednesday, May 12
Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Monday, May 10
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
ROSEBURG
Monday, May 10
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, May 11
Roseburg Budget Committee Meeting and Public Hearing — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Available to the public at bit.ly/3aq5Rtu and facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to finance@cityofroseburg.org. Contact info@cityofroseburg.org for meeting link. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Available to the public at bit.ly/3aq5Rtu and facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to finance@cityofroseburg.org. Contact info@cityofroseburg.org for meeting link. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, May 12
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Public access available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m., held electronically. Contact robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Budget Hearing and Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at facebook.com/umpquacc. Contact robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Thursday, May 13
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, May 10
Sutherlin School District Special Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 6:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available virtually at ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin Budget Presentation — 6:45 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available virtually at ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available virtually at ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, May 11
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, May 10
Winston-Dillard School District Board Budget Session — 6 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Winston-Dillard School District Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, May 11
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
