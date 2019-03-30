GLIDE
Wednesday, Apr. 3
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Apr. 2
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Apr. 1
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Apr. 2
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday. Apr. 1
Reedsport City Council — 6 p.m. meet and greet, 7 p.m. regular session. 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Apr. 1
City of Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave. 541-492-9700.
Wednesday, Apr. 3
City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
TILLER
Tuesday, Apr. 2
Tiller Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, Apr. 1
Winston City Council Public Hearing — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
