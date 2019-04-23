GLIDE

Monday, April 29

Glide School District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 North Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, April 23

Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Wednesday, April 24

City of Oakland Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, April 24

Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port’s Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, April 24

Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School Media Center, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4014.

Thursday, April 25

Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive. 541-440-4027.

WINCHESTER BAY

Tuesday, April 23

Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 3 p.m., Salmon Harbor Marina office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407.

WINSTON

Thursday, April 25

City of Winston Budget Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.