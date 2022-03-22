Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting and Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Executive Session per ORS 192.660.2(i). Attendees may choose to wear a face covering. 541-496-0224.
Wednesday, March 30
Glide School Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
REEDSPORT
Friday, March 25
Port of Umpqua Executive Session — 2 p.m., Port Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave. Reedsport. Per ORS 192.660 (2) (a). 541-271-2232.
Winston Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
