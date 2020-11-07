CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Nov. 9
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Nov. 9
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, Room 215, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Nov. 9
Elkton School District School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Also available via Zoom. Contact 541-584-2228 ext. 200 or Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us for meeting info and public comment.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GREEN
Monday, Nov. 9
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Nov. 9
Oakland School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, Nov. 9
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 Fourth Ave. Executive session to follow. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Nov. 9
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Meeting also available via Zoom. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via www.bit.ly/2WtMdpt, www.facebook.com/CityofRoseburg or Charter Cable Channel 191. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 3:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available virtually, link available at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Meeting — 4:30 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. Submit public comments to robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu. 541-440-4622.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Face coverings are required. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Nov. 9
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available electronically. Contact d.harris@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856 ext. 207 for meeting details or public comment.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.