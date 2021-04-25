DRAIN
Monday, April 26
North Douglas School District No. 22 Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be followed. Virtual meeting link available at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. Executive Session to follow regular meeting. 541-836-2223.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, April 27
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., held via Zoom. Contact 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com for meeting info.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 27
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday April 26
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, April 27
Oakland School District Executive Session — 5 p.m., Oakland High School, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Parks Commission — 6:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, April 28
Oakland Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, April 26
Port of Umpqua Executive Session — 1 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Tuesday, April 27
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via phone and videoconference. Contact 541-271-3603 or email planning@cityofreedsport.org for location details.
Wednesday, April 28
Port of Umpqua Executive Session — 3 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Monday, April 26
Roseburg Homeless Commission — 11 a.m., held electronically. Public access available at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Public comments can be submitted to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Special Meeting — Noon, held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. Contact robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via www.bit.ly/2WtMdpt or www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, April 26
Sutherlin School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School, 649 E. 4th Ave. 541-459-2228.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
