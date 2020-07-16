CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, July 16
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m. Join Zoom meeting at www.bit.ly/2BXEn0t. 541-445-2131.
OAKLAND
Monday July 20
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, July 22
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, July 16
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 54-440-4289.
Tuesday, July 21
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required for meeting. 541-440-4394.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, July 22
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, July 20
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Monday, July 20
Winston City Council and Friends of the Winston Community Center Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, July 22
Winston Planning Commission Public Hearing — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Ave., Winston. 541-679-6739.
