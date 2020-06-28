DRAIN
Monday, June 29
North Douglas School District Budget Hearing, Regular Board Meeting, Organizational Meeting and Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be practiced. Also available virtually, information found at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Wednesday, July 1
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. 541-496-0224.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 29
Roseburg Public Schools Policy Committee — 11 a.m., held via Zoom. Visit www.roseburg.k12.or.us for meeting details. 541-440-4014.
Roseburg City Council Work Study — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Also available on channel 191 for Charter Cable subscribers and streamed on Facebook Live. Limited seating will be available in the Council Chambers for public. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, June 30
Douglas County Predator Damage Control District Board — 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Commissioners Small Conference Room, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-459-0778.
Wednesday, July 1
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
WINCHESTER BAY
Monday, June 29
Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 10 a.m., Marina Activity Center, 263 Marina Way, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
