ELKTON
Tuesday, May 26
Elkton School District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held electronically. Contact Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us or 541-584-2228 ext. 226 by 1 p.m. May 26 with public comment or request the link to the meeting.
Elkton School District Special Board Meeting — 7:15 p.m., held electronically. Contact Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us or 541-584-2228 ext. 226 by 1 p.m. May 26 with public comment or request the link to the meeting.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 26
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 27
Oakland Public Library Special Meeting — 6 p.m., 637 NE Locust St and via Zoom. 541-459-4521.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, May 27
City of Riddle Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 125 Parkside St. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, May 26
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Special Meeting — Noon, held virtually. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting details.
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., via Zoom. Log in information can be found at www.bit.ly/3cQUmKJ. 541-440-4014.
Wednesday, May 27
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., held electronically. Log in information can be found at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, May 28
Douglas Count Compensation Committee — 8 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Budget Committee — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Work Session — 6 p.m., held electronically. Log in information can be found at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4014.
Friday, May 29
Douglas County 4-H, Master Gardener and Extension Service District Budget Committee — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Budget Committee — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, May 26
Sutherlin School District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Sutherlin High School Library, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Wednesday, May 27
Winston-Dillard School District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
