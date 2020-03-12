DRAIN
Monday, March 16
North Douglas School District No. 22 — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 17
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, March 16
Oakland Public Library Special Work Meeting — 6 p.m., 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, March 18
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday March 18
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First St., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, March 12
Roberts Creek Water District Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., District Office Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. Executive session closed to public. 541-679-6451.
Monday, March 16
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Wednesday, March 18
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors Special Meeting — 11 a.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive. 541-672-1551.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, March 12
Salmon Harbor Management Committee Work Session — 9:30 a.m., Salmon Harbor Marina Office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407, ext. 304.
Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 10 a.m., Salmon Harbor Marina Office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407, ext. 30
WINSTON
Monday, March 16
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, March 17
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
