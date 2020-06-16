CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, June 18
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held online. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131 for public comment and meeting information.
Monday, June 22
Camas Valley Fire Department Special Budget Meeting — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, June 17
Glendale School District Budget Hearing — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 16
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, June 16
Oakland Parks Commission — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, June 17
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 5 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Monday, June 22
Oakland Planning Commission Public Hearing and Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, June 17
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Monday, June 22
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., city council meeting room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, June 17
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, June 16
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting, Budget Hearing and Adoption — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, June 17
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Building & Sites Committee Meeting — 11:30 a.m., Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, June 18
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors Regular Meeting and Budget Hearing — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, June 18
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Marine Activity Center, 120 Marina Way, Winchester Bay. 541-957-7001.
WINSTON
Tuesday, June 16
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. Available via teleconference at 541-978-5000; access code #554571. Meeting include budget hearing and executive session. 541-679-8467.
Wednesday, June 17
Winston-Dillard School Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Thursday, June 18
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Available via teleconference at 541-672-9421; access code: 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
