DAYS CREEK
Monday, July 11
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Annual Meeting — 56 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
OAKLAND
Monday, July 11
Oakland Library Board Regular Meeting — 6 p.m. Main Floor Conference Room, 637 NE Locust St. Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, July 11
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting and Public Hearing — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Monday, July 11
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, July 11
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — CANCELED
Roseburg City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access at bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, July 12
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Special Meeting — Noon, held virtually. Livestream available at youtube.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Wednesday, July 13
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info and agenda at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Also available virtually via bit.ly/3yvKsKR. Executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(d) and (i). 541-440-4016.
Thursday, July 14
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held virtually. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment electronically to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, July 11
Sutherlin City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also available virtually via bit.ly/3NNTWXa. 541-459-2857.
Wednesday, July 13
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Monday, July 11
Winston City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, July 12
Winston Park Board Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6114.
Wednesday, July 13
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, July 12
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
