DRAIN

Tuesday, Sept. 22

North Douglas School District No. 22 School Board Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be followed. 541-836-2223.

GLIDE

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

REEDSPORT

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting and Work Session — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting information available at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4014.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

