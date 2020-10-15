CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Oct. 15
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. Also available via Zoom at www.bit.ly/3iMHQhr. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, Oct. 19
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting information available at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Oakland Parks Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
RIDDLE
Monday Oct. 19
Riddle City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle School District Office, 401 First St. 541-874-3131.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Oct. 19
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Public access at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg or Charter Cable PEG Channel 191. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, Oct 20
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Mask will be required to be worn at the meeting. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Oct. 19
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856 ext 234 for meeting info.
WINSTON
Monday, Oct. 19
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-978-5000; access code #554571. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
