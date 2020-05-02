DAYS CREEK
Tuesday, May 5
Douglas County School District No. 15/Days Creek Charter School Budget Committee — 5 p.m. Meeting link will be posted to www.dayscreek.k12.or.us. 541-825-3296.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held by phone and online. To connect by phone 978-990-5000; access Code: 601032. To connect by smartphone or computer: www.bit.ly/2ViEQBd; meeting ID: glidefireboardmeeting. Submit written communications by email to glidefire@glidefire.org. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 5
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, May 4
Oakland Public Library Board — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., and via Zoom. Call for Zoom information. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, May 5
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, May 4
Reedsport City Council — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, May 6
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Budget Committee — Noon, Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority’s Administrative Office, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
TENMILE
Monday, May 4
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD Station, 158 Reston Road. Meeting will adhere to the social distancing guidelines established by the Governor. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, May 5
Tiller Rural Fire District Budget Committee — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. Public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Saturday, May 2
City of Winston Budget Committee — 10 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. Limited space available to accommodate the public on a first come, first served basis. To participate by phone call: 541-672-9421; access code: 300502. Email any questions or remarks for the committee’s consideration to mark.bauer@cityofwinston.org by 4:30 p.m. May 1.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published.
Information: 541-957-4218.
