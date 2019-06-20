CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, June 20
Camas Valley School District 21 Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, June 24
North Douglas School District No. 22 Budget Hearing, Board and Organizational Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
OAKLAND
Monday, June 24
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, June 26
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541 459 5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, June 24
City of Reedsport Planning Department Public Hearing — 4 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 24
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, June 25
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (LPSCC) Behavioral Health Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Courtroom 402, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Multipurpose Room 2, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Douglas County Traffic Safety Commission — 7 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4481.
Wednesday, June 26
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
