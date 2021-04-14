DAYS CREEK
Thursday, April 15
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Interview Meeting — 4 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, April 14
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. Social distancing and face masks coverings will be required. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 20
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, April 14
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, April 21
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. Social distancing and PPE guidelines will be followed. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 14
Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting — 6 p.m., available to the public virtually. Find meeting info at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, April 15
MedCom Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s administrative conference room, 1290 NE Cedar St. Masks and social distancing required. 541-673-5503.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., OSU Extension Annex Building, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Friday, April 16
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Special Meeting — Noon, held electronically. Contact robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Monday, April 19
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. 541-671-3691.
Wednesday, April 21
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, April 14
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Budget and Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Thursday, April 15
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, April 19
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
WINCHESTER
Wednesday, April 14
Winchester Water Control District Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., held electronically. Contact winchesterwaterboard@gmail.com for meeting info.
WINSTON
Wednesday, April 14
Winston-Dillard School District Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Monday, April 19
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, April 20
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Teleconferencing also available. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
