CAMAS VALLEY

Thursday, June 16

Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.

GARDINER

Thursday, June 16

Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting and Public Hearing — 6:30 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. gardinersanitarydistrict@gmail.com. 541-271-3515.

GLIDE

Wednesday, June 15

Glide School Board Meeting Budget Hearing — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.

OAKLAND

Monday, June 20

Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, June 15

Reedsport Main Street Board — 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available virtually at us02web.zoom.us/j/765213317. 541-271-3603.

Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

Monday, June 20

Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.

Reedsport Urban Renewal District Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.

Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:15 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.

RIDDLE

Wednesday, June 15

Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, June 15

Douglas County Fair Board Agenda — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, Jun 20

Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.

WINSTON

Tuesday, June 14

Winston Park Board Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6114.

Wednesday, June 15

Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.

Monday, June 20,

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.

YONCALLA

Tuesday, June 14

Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.

Information: 541-957-4218.

