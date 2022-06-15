CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, June 16
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
GARDINER
Thursday, June 16
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting and Public Hearing — 6:30 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. gardinersanitarydistrict@gmail.com. 541-271-3515.
GLIDE
Wednesday, June 15
Glide School Board Meeting Budget Hearing — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Tuesday, June 21
Glide School Board Work Session — 5 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. Includes Executive Session per 192.660 (2) (a). 541-496-3521.
Wednesday, June 22
Glide School Board Work Session — 4 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. Includes Executive Session per 192.660 (2) (a). 541-496-3521.
OAKLAND
Monday, June 20
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, June 15
Reedsport Main Street Board — 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available virtually at us02web.zoom.us/j/765213317. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Monday, June 20
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal District Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:15 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, June 15
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, June 15
Douglas County Fair Board Agenda — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jun 20
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, June 21
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, June 15
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Monday, June 20
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, June 21
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Second Reading Ordinance #682022. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
