GLIDE
Monday, April 29
Glide School District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 North Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
Wednesday, May 1
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, April 30
City of Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, April 29
City of Reedsport Planning Commission Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, April 29
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Wednesday, May 1
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — Noon, Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority’s Administrative Office, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Douglas County Dog Control Board — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4449.
WINSTON
Saturday, May 4
City of Winston Budget Committee — 10 a.m., Winston-Dillard Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.