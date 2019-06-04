CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, June 10
Camas Valley Rural Fire District Budget Meeting — 4 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2188.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, June 5
Douglas County School District #15 Joint Board of Director Special Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Room 215. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, June 10
Elkton Charter Board — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
Elkton School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, June 5
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Hearing and Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, June 10
Green Sanitary District Budget Hearing and Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 4
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, June 4
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, June 4
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Budget Committee — 6 p.m., 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council — 11:30 a.m., Public Safety Center Umpqua Room, 700 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Wednesday, June 5
Roseburg Parks Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-459-6730.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Risk Management Committee — 3:45 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 111, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-6287.
Monday, June 10
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, June 5
City of Sutherlin Library Advisory Board — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Library Meeting Room, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, June 11
Calapooia Fire District Budget Approval Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
TILLER
Tuesday, June 4
Tiller Rural Fire District Budget Hearing — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
