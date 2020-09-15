CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Sept. 17
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. Also available via Zoom at www.bit.ly/3hwIRto. 541-445-2131.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Glendale School District — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. Also available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85960966752; meeting ID: 859 6096 6752. 541-832-1761.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341
Oakland School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle School District Office, 401 First St. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., held virtually. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-978-5000; access code #554571. 541-679-8467.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
