ELKTON
Monday, Nov. 18
Elkton School District Site Council — 4:30 p.m., Elkton Grade School Library, 15656 State Highway 38. Agenda available at www.elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228, ext. 226.
Elkton Charter Board — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda available at www.elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228, ext. 226.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Nov. 18
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Nov. 18
Reedsport City Council Special Session — 5 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Agenda available at www.bit.ly/32QW1dn. 541-271-2109.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SE Frear St., Roseburg. 541-957-7010.
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-6728.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7051.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
City of Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Thursday, Nov. 21
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Nov. 18
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, Nov. 18
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-679-8721.
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8467.
