DRAIN
Monday, Jan. 25
North Douglas School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link posted at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Jan. 25
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also held electronically and via teleconference. Contact 541-271-3603 or planning@cityofreedsport.org for location details.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 coriddle@frontiernet.net.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Jan. 25
Roseburg Homeless Commission — 11 a.m., held electronically. Public access available at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Public comments can be submitted to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom, visit umpquatransit.com for meeting info. 541-671-3691.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 10 a.m., held electronically. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 8 a.m., held electronically. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., held remotely. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jan. 25
Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Also available via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 4 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public by dialing 978-5000; passcode: 554571. 541-679-8467.
