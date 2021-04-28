GLIDE
Wednesday, May 5
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting and Budget Hearing — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, April 28
Oakland Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 28
Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Seating limited, live stream available at youtu.be/lvFXg7fJ5cQ. 541-440-4016.
Monday, May 3
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Public access also at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg or www.bit.ly/3cguRoM. Public comment can be emailed to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6750.
WINSTON
Monday, May 3
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
