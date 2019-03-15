CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Mar. 21
Camas Valley School District 21 Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Community Resource Center at the school, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
ELKTON
Thursday, Mar. 14
Elkton City Council — 8:30 p.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St., Elkton. 541-584-2547.
GARDINER
Tuesday, Mar. 19
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Gardiner Community Building, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. 541-271-3603.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Mar. 19
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Mar. 18
City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7:30 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Mar. 19
Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
City of Oakland Emergency Water Plan Committee — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Mar. 20
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 5 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Mar. 18
Reedsport Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee — 4 p.m., City Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-1989.
Wednesday, Mar. 20
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Mar. 20
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle District Office Board Room, 401 First St. 541-874-2226.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Mar. 19
Douglas County Museum Advisory Committee — 4 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Rosburg. 541-957-7007.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Mar. 20
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Thursday, Mar. 21
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Whistler’s Bend Park, 2828 Whistler’s Park Road, Roseburg. 541-957-7001.
Professional Advisory Committee — 10 a.m., Douglas ESD/Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-957-4807.
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s administrative conference room, 290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Mar 19
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, Mar. 18
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Mar. 18
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-679-8721.
Tuesday, Mar. 19
Winston-Dillard Water District Board — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.