DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Access virtually at www.bit.ly/318WUz9 or by phone: 470-655-0421; pin: 695 183 787#. 541-825-3296.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Joint Meeting — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. 541-496-0224.
OAKLAND
Monday, Aug. 3
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., City Hall upstairs meeting room, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Physical distancing standards will be followed. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Aug. 3
Reedsport City Council — 6 p.m. work session, 7 p.m. regular meeting, City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Aug. 3
Roseburg City Council Work Study Session — 6 p.m., public access via www.bit.ly/2WtMdpt, www.facebook.com/CityofRoseburg or Charter Cable Channel 191. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council — 11:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting information.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, August 4
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth St. 541-459-2228.
TENMILE
Monday, Aug. 3
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD station, 158 Reston Road. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Aug. 3
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.