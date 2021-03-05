CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, March 8
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, March 8
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, Room 215, Days Creek. Also held virtually, info available at www.dayscreek.k12.or.us. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, March 8
Elkton School District School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. www.elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLENDALE
Monday, March 8
Glendale City Council Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St. 541-832-2106.
Glendale City Council — 6 p.m., Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St. 541-832-2106.
GREEN
Monday, March 8
Green Sanitary District Regular Board Meeting— 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, March 10
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors —7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, March 9
City of Reedsport Traffic Safety Committee — 11 a.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, March 10
Reedsport City Council Special Session — 1 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Monday, March 8
RIddle City Council — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net
ROSEBURG
Monday, March 8
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom, visit umpquatransit.com for meeting info. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via www.bit.ly/2WtMdpt or www.facebook.com/CityofRoseburg. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, March 10
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Public access available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Meeting — 4:30 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Thursday, March 11
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, March 8
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 6:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also held via Zoom, visit www.bit.ly/3pnqkVp for meeting info. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also held via Zoom, visit www.ci.sutherlin.or.us for meeting info. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Wednesday, March 10
Sutherlin Library Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Sutherlin Library Meeting Room, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
