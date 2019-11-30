GLIDE
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:20 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Dec. 2
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Dec. 2
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
City of Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Dec. 2
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Roseburg City Council Special Goal Setting Meeting — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library South Umpqua Conference Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg Public School Board Work Session — 5 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee — 2:30 p.m., OSU Extension Office Auditorium, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4475.
TENMILE
Monday, Dec. 2
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD Station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Dec. 2
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.