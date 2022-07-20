CAMAS VALLEY

Thursday, July 21

Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.

DRAIN

Money, July 25

North Douglas School District No. 22 Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 pm, North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also available virtually, find info at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.

GARDINER

Thursday, July 21

Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. gardinersanitarydistrict@gmail.com. 541-271-3515.

GLENDALE

Wednesday, July 20

Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. 541-832-1761.

GLIDE 

Wednesday, July 20

Glide School Board Organizational Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.

LOOKINGGLASS

Tuesday, July 26

Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9: a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Lookingglass. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.

MYRTLE CREEK 

Tuesday, July 26

Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, July 20

Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3oHAwcQ. 541-271-3603.

Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

ROSEBURG

Thursday, July 21

Airport Commission Special Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.

Douglas County Dog Advisory Control Board — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Also available at ibm.co/3RK6Qc0. 541- 440-4449.

SUTHERLIN

Thursday, July 21

Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.

TENMILE 

Monday, July 25

Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. All welcome. 541-679-4629.

WINSTON 

Wednesday, July 20

Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.

Information: 541-957-4218.

