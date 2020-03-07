CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, March 9
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 42 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, March 11
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main. 541-680-3118.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, March 9
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, March 12
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GREEN
Monday, March 9
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Regular meeting. 541-679-7191.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, March 11
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 10
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, March 11
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce. Session closed to the public. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001.
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, March 9
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
ROSEBURG
Monday, March 9
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, March 10
Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council — 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-3675.
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courtroom basement level Conference Room 7/8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4219.
Wednesday, March 11
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 3:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC 101, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC 101, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Executive session to follow. 541-440-4622.
Thursday, March 12
Roberts Creek Water District Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., District Office Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. Executive session closed to public. 541-679-6451.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, March 9
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
Wednesday, March 11
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Wednesday, March 11
Winston-Dillard School District Strategic Planning Session — 5:30 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Winston-Dillard School District Budget Board Work/Training — 6:30 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Winston-Dillard School District Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, March 10
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
