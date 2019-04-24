DAYS CREEK
Thursday, April 25
Douglas County School District 15 Board of Directors and Days Creek Charter Board Combined Boards Special Work Session — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
GLIDE
Monday, April 29
Glide School District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 North Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
Wednesday, May 1
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, April 24
City of Oakland Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 24
Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port’s Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 24
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School Media Center, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, April 25
Douglas County Transportation District Special Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., UCAN, 280 Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive. 541-440-4027.
Monday, April 29
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Wednesday, May 1
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — Noon, Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority’s Administrative Office, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
WINSTON
Thursday, April 25
City of Winston Budget Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Saturday, May 4
City of Winston Budget Committee — 10 a.m., Winston-Dillard Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
