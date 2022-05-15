DRAIN
Tuesday, May 17
North Douglas School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Per ORS 192.660(2)(i). 541-836-2223.
GARDINER
Thursday, May 19
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. 541-271-3515.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 18
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6:45 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. Per ORS 332.061. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 17
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — CANCELLED. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, May 16
Oakland Library Board Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland Library, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed; Zoom option available.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, May 18
Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday May 18
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting— 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. The meeting will be held In-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, May 17
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Space is limited.541-672-6728 ext. 302 or j.tidrick@ccdbusiness.com for meeting information.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., held electronically. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Public comment should be emailed to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road. Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, May 18
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St. 541-440-4394.
Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 4 p.m., tour of Rast House, 236 SE Stephens St., Roseburg in lieu of regular meeting. 541-492-6877.
Thursday, May 19
Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board — Noon, via Zoom. Contact info@sowib.org for meeting info. 844-532-6893.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, May 16
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Budget Committee Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3l3ThFl. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin Budget Committee Meeting — 6:45 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3l3ThFl. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Monday, May 16
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, May 18
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Second reading ordinance rules and regulations. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
