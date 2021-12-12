CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Dec. 13
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road. The public is invited to attend. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, Dec. 13
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be followed. Also available virtually, find more at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, Dec. 13
Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Visit elkton.k12.or.us for agenda. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GARDINER
Thursday, Dec. 16
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. Masks and social distancing required. 541-271-3515.
GLIDE
Monday, Dec. 13
Glide School Board Work Session — 6 p.m., High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Work Session — 7 p.m., High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 4:30 p.m., us02web.zoom.us/j/765213317. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday, Dec. 13
Riddle City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Dec. 13
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3ryI57T. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Special Session — 5:45 p.m., held electronically. Public access via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to 541-492-6866 or info@cityofroseburg.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., held virtually. Meeting info available at bit.ly/3lcAqIZ. veterans@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-4219.
Douglas County Traffic Safety Commission — 6 p.m., Joe’s Towing & Recovery, 4440 Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4208.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Douglas County Fair Board — 11 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Douglas County Planning Department Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINCHESTER
Saturday, Dec. 18
Winchester Water Control District Board of Directors — 4 p.m., held electronically. Contact winchesterwaterboard@gmail.com for meeting information.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Also be accessible via telephone at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
