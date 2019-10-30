ELKTON

Monday, Nov. 4

Elkton School Board Special Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.

OAKLAND

Monday, Nov. 4

Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Monday, Nov. 4

City of Reedsport Urban Renewal Quarterly Budget Committee — 5:45 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

City of Reedsport Quartly Budget Committee — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

Reedsport City Council — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., Fullerton IV Elementary School Library, 2560 W. Bradford Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.

Monday, Nov. 4

Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.

City of Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.

TENMILE

Monday, Nov. 4

Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD Station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.

WINSTON

Monday, Nov. 4

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Info: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.