CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, March 10
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-670-3810.
DRAIN
Monday, March 15
North Douglas School District No. 22 School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also held virtually, visit www.northdouglas.k12.or.us for meeting info. 541-836-2223.
North Douglas School District No. 22 School Board Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also held virtually, visit www.northdouglas.k12.or.us for meeting info. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, March 11
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., held virtually. Email billing97436@gmail.com for meeting information. Fall Variance Request Hearing to follow meeting. 541-584-2547.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, March 10
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 3 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. Social distancing and face masks coverings will be required. 541-459-1548.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, March 16
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., held via Zoom. Contact 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com for meeting info.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, March 10
Oakland School District Board of Education Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland School District Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, March 11
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 8:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Friday, March 12
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 8:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Monday, March 15
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 1 p.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, March 10
Sutherlin Library Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Sutherlin Library Meeting Room, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Tuesday, March 16
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also held virtually. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856, ext. 234 for meeting info.
WINSTON
Wednesday, March 10
Winston Dillard School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Monday, March 15
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. Meeting includes public hearing regarding Ordinance No. 21-693. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.